LGBT activists in London call for decriminalisation of homosexuality in Commonwealth countries

London: Activists gathered in London on Thursday for a protest denouncing homophobia and calling for the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Commonwealth countries.

Images captured by an epa photojournalist on the ground showed members and supporters of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community holding placards outside of Commonwealth House as part of an action condemning homophobia, Efe reported.

"Homophobia is neo-colonialism, stop it," and "Abolish colonial sodomy laws in the Commonwealth" were among the messages scrawled across the placards.

The majority of countries in the Commonwealth still criminalize sexual acts between same-sex consenting adults.

United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said he will broach the topic of gay rights during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which was taking place in London from Monday to Friday.