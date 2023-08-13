Letter from 1982: Barack Obama writes to his ex-girlfriend, he imagines gay sex

Former US President Barack Obama’s private thoughts about his sexuality have come to light in a recently revealed letter from 1982.

The letter, penned when Obama was 21 years old, was sent to his ex-girlfriend Alex McNear, with whom he had a relationship during his time at Occidental College in Los Angeles.

In the letter, Obama delved into a discussion about homosexuality and disclosed that he had vivid fantasies involving intimate moments with men.

He referred to these fantasies as a means of detachment from reality, a way to escape the repetitive dramas of everyday life. He described how he mentally engaged in these scenarios but emphasized that they were purely a product of his imagination.

The letter, now more than four decades old, resurfaced during an extensive interview conducted by biographer David Garrow.

In this letter, Obama also explored the concept of an androgynous mindset, expressing his desire to perceive people as a whole, rather than categorizing them based on gender.

While the letter contained confessions of same-sex fantasies, Obama also affirmed his acceptance of his male identity and his choice to live as such.

He acknowledged the physical reality of his gender while also contemplating the complexities of his thoughts.

Though portions of the letter had been redacted by McNear in the past, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David Garrow managed to uncover and incorporate these concealed sections in his biography titled ‘Rising Star.’

The letter is currently held at Emory University, where photography or removal is not permitted.

Harvey Klehr, a friend of Garrow, manually transcribed the previously hidden sections and shared them with the author, which were then published by The Post.

Today, Barack Obama is a father of two and has been married to Michelle since 1992. Although he initially expressed opposition to homosexual marriage, his stance evolved during his time in the White House, leading to his support for the federal legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015.

Responding to the revelation of the letter’s contents, Garrow noted that it’s not unusual for individuals to have various sexual fantasies during their younger years. He pointed out that a significant majority of people experience such thoughts.

Garrow, who previously uncovered Obama’s alleged homosexual thoughts, recently likened the former president to President Trump in terms of insecurity and described him as lacking the motivation to serve on the Supreme Court. Garrow’s insights were shared in an extensive interview with Tablet.

Garrow’s biography ‘Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama’ previously exposed how a young Obama contemplated a same-sex relationship while in college and also had an affair with his ex-girlfriend during their first year of dating. The biography also highlighted an unpublished manuscript in which Obama referred to America as a ‘racist society’ during his Harvard Law School days.

In this interview, Garrow elaborated on these revelations while shedding light on various aspects of Obama’s character and motivations. He emphasized Obama’s perceived lack of interest in building the Democratic Party as an institution and described his policy commitments as more about achieving personal triumph than deep policy convictions. Garrow drew parallels between Obama’s and Trump’s insecurities, suggesting that Obama’s insecurities might not be as apparent to the public.