Letter by business leaders to call for vote on Brexit terms - Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 50 senior business leaders have signed a letter to be published in The Sunday Times newspaper that will say there should be a new public vote on the final terms of Britain's exit from the European Union, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The letter would not directly refer to another referendum but it would say the "ultimate choice" should go back to the electorate, the broadcaster reported.

Signatories include the chief executive of bookstore chain Waterstones James Daunt and the former boss of supermarket Sainsbury's Justin King.

The letter will warn that Brexit proposals being discussed by Britain and the European Union will not deliver frictionless trade for Britain after it exits the bloc in March, a source told Sky News.

Campaigners on both sides of the argument have stepped up their efforts in recent months as London and Brussels hope to agree a Brexit deal by the end of the year.

