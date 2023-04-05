Let’s see what Ukrainian president Zelenskyy will bring back from Poland

Warsaw: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday visited Poland as a gesture to thank the country for its crucial support in Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskyy is accompanied by the Ukraine’s first lady, Olenza Zelenska. The Ukrainian president has travelled through Poland on his other trips, but until now had not made Poland his focus.

Zelenskyy’s Poland itinerary

Zelenskyy meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and is scheduled to meet Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The Ukrainian President will meet some of the Ukrainians who have found refuge in Poland and also attend an economic forum focused on the reconstruction of Ukraine.

However, Zelenskyy’s Poland visit stands out from the others as it was announced in advance without the secrecy of past visits. It follows visits to the United States, Britain, France and Belgium.

Since Russia began full-invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, 2022, Poland has been a key ally for Kyiv and has also become a hub for humanitarian aid as well as weapons to transit into the war-torn country.

Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, is modernising its military with orders of tanks and other equipment from US and South Korean producers, while the United States has also beefed up its military presence in Poland.

The visit of Zelenskyy comes at a sensitive moment, with Polish farmers growing increasingly angry because Ukrainian grain that has entered Poland has created a glut, causing prices to fall.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.