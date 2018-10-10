Leslie may become a hurricane Tuesday night or Wednesday - NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Leslie is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday night or Wednesday, with additional strengthening forecast during the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The storm is about 1,055 miles (1,700 km) west south-west of the Azores in the Atlantic, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/hour), the NHC said.

