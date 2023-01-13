Leicester Police release bodycam images of 10 suspects in anti-Hindu violence in UK last year, identify 5 so far

London: The Leicester Police have identified five out of the 10 suspects in connection with the anti-Hindu violence that erupted last year following a cricket match between India and Pakistan on 28 August. On 11 January, the cops released ‘bodycam’ images of the suspects and asked public for help to find who they are.

The police said that the hunt for the remaining five accused is underway.

“Images of 10 men were originally pictured in the article. Five of the men pictured have since identified themselves to police and their images have been removed. Enquiries remain ongoing. Officers continue to appeal to the men pictured above to make contact with police,” the police statement said.

The statement further read that the detectives have been working through many hours of CCTV and body worn video and identified many of the people who were captured on the footage.

The officers also said that they will be releasing more images in the coming weeks, “to make sure we have spoken to everyone who was been captured on some footage.”

The investigation team in the Leicester anti-Hindu violence is being headed by detective chief inspector Rob Arthur.

Arrests in Leicester violence

The police said that around 100 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, including the arrest of 12 men last month.

“With near to 100 arrests now of those we have identified, we are working hard to find out who the remaining men are. To be able to do this, we need help from the public,” Arthur said.

“I would also appeal to anyone featured in the imagery to come forward themselves so the investigation team can make contact,” the officer said.

‘Photographs of suspects appear to be Muslims’

Soon after the images of suspects were released, Active Muslims Leicester (AML) – a working group for the local Muslims – wrote a letter to the Leicester Police, objecting to their move to release images of suspects and alleging bias in the investigation.

“The photographs released all appear to be of Muslims, inevitably prompting concerns about a disproportionate approach to this enquiry,” the AML’s letter read.

“The release could be perceived as targeting one group in particular. Not only could this undermine investigation, but the release could also potentially cause harm and discredit to innocent people,” AML claimed.

AML call for a meeting with the @LeicsPolice Chief Constable, @CCRobNixon to discuss ongoing concerns and issues regarding the recent troubles. #LeicesterViolence pic.twitter.com/n3WIP7VDu2 — Active Muslims Leicester (AML) (@AMLeicester_) January 11, 2023

'Appreciate Leicester Police to identify perpetrators'

A Twitter account Insight UK, which according to it bio, addresses issues concerning the Hindu and Indian community through Awareness-Advocacy-Campaign, lashed out at AML, saying that Muslims, who falsely blamed Hindus, are now protesting against the police investigation.

"We appreciate the efforts of @leicspolice to identify perpetrators of the #LeicesterViolence. It's not surprising that those who spread disinformation, falsely blaming #Hindus, are now protesting against the police investigation showing CCTV footage & photos of the perpetrators," the tweet by Insight UK read.

We appreciate the efforts of @leicspolice to identify perpetrators of the #LeicesterViolence. It's not surprising that those who spread disinformation, falsely blaming #Hindus, are now protesting against the police investigation showing CCTV footage & photos of the perpetrators. pic.twitter.com/uPSeijvfIp — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) January 11, 2023

Anti-Hindu attacks in Leicester, UK

Disturbances in Leicester city was first reported on 28 August, 2022, following an India and Pakistan cricket match. Fans from Hindu and Muslim communities reportedly clashed after India won against Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in Dubai.

Back then, eight people were arrested on “suspicion of assault and violent disorder”. Several similar incidents of disturbance were reported over several weeks, which led to more arrests.

"Serious disorder" broke out later in parts of East Leicester on 17 September, 2022, when an "unplanned protest" with around 200 people marched towards Highfields during an unauthorised protest. An opposing group was then reported to have gathered to oppose them.

Up to 25 police officers, and a police dog, were injured trying to stop the communal violence.

