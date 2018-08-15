You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Lebanon's Hariri says government formation may take more time

World Reuters Aug 15, 2018 00:06:01 IST

Lebanon's Hariri says government formation may take more time

BEIRUT (Reuters) - It may take Lebanese parties more time to form a coalition government, prime minister designate Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday more than three months after the general election.

"Perhaps we need more time to arrive at a final formula," he said to reporters before a meeting of members of parliament from his party in Beirut.

Lebanese politicians have repeatedly warned that the country - which has one of the world's highest rates of public debt - urgently needs to put a government in place, but they have jostled over cabinet positions.

"There is no doubt that some sides still stick to their terms, but, as we see, all of them retreat and concede a little," he said, adding that the new government needed to include all sides.

The May 6 elections delivered a majority for the Shi'ite Hezbollah and its parliamentary allies, a reversal of the previous vote in 2009, when groups with Western and Saudi support won most seats. [nL5N1UR6J8]

The result has further complicated Lebanon's tangled sectarian politics, as Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims, Christians and Druze compete among themselves for ministries.

The delay in forming the government has prompted recriminations between rival parties.

Last week, Hezbollah members of parliament warned that the delay risked Lebanon "sliding towards tensions". [nL5N1V05VT]

"We are a state that has problems, and we must form a national unity government in which cooperation between all the parties. Otherwise we will create a problem in the cabinet," Hariri said.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that Lebanon needs "an immediate and substantial fiscal adjustment" to make its public debt - which measures about 150 percent of gross domestic product - sustainable.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores