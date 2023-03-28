Lebanon PM reverses decision to delay clocks changing to daylight saving time

Beirut: The controversial decision to postpone the beginning of daylight saving time by a month has been reversed by the government of Lebanon.

The nation’s acting prime minister, Najib Mikati, announced that the government had decided to advance the clocks by one hour on Wednesday night.

When Mikati decided to postpone the beginning of daylight saving time until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which would have enabled Muslims to break their fasts an hour earlier, he infuriated a lot of Lebanese last week.

The proposal would have delayed the time change until April 21.

Along with some schools, media outlets, and businesses, Lebanon’s highest Christian authority disobeyed the announcement and set its clocks forward on Saturday night.

Many Lebanese were forced to juggle their job and school schedules in various time zones while living in a nation that was only 88 km (55 miles) across at its widest point.

On the last Sunday in March, the nation usually advances its clocks one hour to coincide with the majority of European nations.

Lebanon has been without a president for five months, and the majority of its state institutions are paralysed by a protracted financial crisis.

When he revealed the time change on Monday, Mr. Mikati alluded to the crisis, saying: “The problem is not winter or summer time… The vacant position at the top of the country is the issue instead.

