Lebanon needs to form a government quickly - France's Le Drian

PARIS (Reuters) - Lebanon needs to quickly form a government that can push necessary reforms, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday, two days after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned following mass demonstrations.

Le Drain said Lebanese citizens' right to peaceful protest must be preserved.

Lebanon's troops and riot police deployed on Thursday to reopen a major highway north of Beirut and a bridge in the capital that anti-government protesters had blocked.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Matthieu Protard)

