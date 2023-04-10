Leaked Pentagon document says Russia almost shot down UK spy plane near Ukraine

New Delhi: A leaked Pentagon paper circulating on social media claimed that a Russian fighter jet came dangerously close to shooting down an unarmed British spy plane over the Black Sea last year. On 29 September, the near-miss happened when the British surveillance jet flew off the Crimean coast.

Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets had intercepted the RC-135 in international airspace over the Black Sea, flying “recklessly,” with one plane coming within 15 feet of the British aircraft, according to UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace, who briefed about the incident to Parliament’s House of Commons in October of last year, reported The Washington Post.

He also stated that one of the Russian jets “released a missile” at a distance, but he did not call the occurrence a near-missile launch and termed the missile firing as a “technical malfunction.”

“We don’t consider this a deliberate escalation by the Russians, our analysis would concur it was a malfunction,” said Wallace, reported The Hill.

The Washington Post report claimed the near-miss was more dangerous than previously portrayed, particularly given the potential ramifications of a hypothetical Russian strike against a NATO member.

According to NATO’s treaty, an armed attack on one member is considered an attack on the alliance as a whole.

Russia has demonstrated little inclination to extend the war beyond Ukraine’s borders, but a missile that fell in Poland prompted a short concern before the US and NATO assessed it was a faulty Ukrainian defensive weapon.

Another noteworthy revelation in the leaked Pentagon paper was the depletion of Ukraine’s air defences.

A “secret” document dated 23 February shows in detail how Ukraine’s S-300 air defence systems from the Soviet era will be depleted by 2 May if consumption continues at the current rate. However, it is unclear where Ukraine’s air defences are today or whether the usage rate has changed since then, according to The Washington Post.

Also Read: US officials scramble to unearth source of intel leak

The Biden administration has started an investigation into the papers.

Sabrina Singh, the deputy press secretary at the Pentagon, told the Times, “We are aware of the reports of social media posts and the department is reviewing the matter.’

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.