Leaked: Instagram's new 30-faced AI chatbot

Instagram is reportedly developing a ChatGPT like AI bot with a range of 30 different personalities for its users to interact with, according to an app researcher infamous for leaking strategies of tech companies specially Instagram.

Alessandro Paluzzi took to twitter on Tuesday to share that the chatbot feature will allow users to ask questions, seek advice, and even provide assistance with writing messages.

In his tweet, he also attached a screenshot of the ‘Chat with an AI’ feature which is reportedly being developed to promote a more enjoyable and engaging experience, urging users to explore and find their preferred personality among the 30 AI options.

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀 ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

The release date for Instagram’s AI chatbot remains uncertain, and the company has not provided any official comments on the matter.

Other social media platforms have already launched similar AI tools or are rumored to be developing them.

In February, Snapchat introduced its ‘My AI’ chatbot, which utilizes OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. This chatbot can assist with various tasks such as answering trivia questions, suggesting gift ideas, planning trips, or offering dinner recipe recommendations.

Some users expressed skepticism about sharing their data with the AI chatbot, as seen in their social media posts.

Meanwhile, TikTok is currently conducting tests on its in-app chatbot named Tako, which has been introduced in a limited capacity in select countries like the Philippines.

TikTok’s spokesperson stated, “Being at the forefront of innovation is fundamental to enhancing the TikTok experience, and we are continuously exploring new technologies that bring value to our community.”

