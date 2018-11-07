Lawyer of freed Christian woman to seek asylum in the Netherlands: media

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The lawyer who helped free a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan will seek political asylum in the Netherlands, Dutch news website NU.nl reported on Tuesday.

"I am waiting for an offer from the Dutch government," it quoted lawyer Saiful Mulook as saying.

Mulook defended Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, in a case that led to the assassination of two Pakistani politicians.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.