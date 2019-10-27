Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Latvia foreign minister sees Brexit extension, debate over how long

World Reuters Oct 27, 2019 00:10:44 IST

Latvia foreign minister sees Brexit extension, debate over how long

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union leaders are willing to delay Brexit past next week's Oct. 31 deadline, but have not agreed on how long the extension should be, Latvia's foreign minister, Edgars Rinkevics, said on Saturday.

"There has been unanimous agreement that we need to extend the Brexit discussion. There is a big discussion of what is the best deadline, and I wouldn’t make drama out of it," Rinkevics told the BBC in a radio interview.

Rinkevics added that he expected EU ambassadors to decide on Monday or Tuesday, and did not see any need for an emergency EU summit to discuss the issue.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2019 00:10:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores