Latest overnight Russian airstrike in Ukraine kills three, injures eight

According to authorities, at least three persons were killed early Saturday as Russia launched its latest overnight air strike on Ukraine.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said missiles hit at least five locations throughout the nation, killing three people and injuring eight others after a high-rise in Kyiv was hit.

“This is the style of terrorists. The style of Russia,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Serhiy Popko, the chief of Kyiv’s military administration, stated in a separate tweet that the damage was caused by pieces from a fallen missile and that air defences shot down more than 20 missiles surrounding the city.

On Saturday morning, emergency personnel were digging through rubble at the scene, where a large hole was evident on one side of the structure.

Officials in Dnipropetrovsk’s southern area reported eight people were injured, two of them children and many structures were destroyed in the attacks.

Governor Serhiy Lysak said air defences had destroyed nine missiles and three drones, but that residential structures in Dnipro and an undisclosed infrastructure piece had been struck.

“Not a single military target,” Mayor Borys Filatov wrote separately on Telegram.

At least three Russian missiles also targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with one hitting a gas line and triggering a fire, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov. He said emergency services were at the scene but gave no details on casualties.

There were reports of explosions in other cities but no indication of casualties or damage.

Moscow began stepping up regular air strikes on Ukraine in May as Kyiv’s military was planning a counteroffensive, which is now ongoing, to retake Russian-occupied territory in the east and south.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.