Senthil Balaji LIVE Updates: Balaji, who was nabbed in a cash-for-jobs fraud last week by the Enforcement Directorate, was originally treated to a government hospital before being transferred to a private institution pursuant to a court order

FP Staff June 20, 2023 08:00:42 IST
Senthil Balaji LIVE: Senthil Balaji to undergo surgery on June 21, says Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. Twitter/@V_Senthilbalaji

June 20, 2023 - 11:14 (IST)

Delhi Crimes LIVE Updates 

Kejriwal proposes Delhi Cabinet meeting with LG over spurt in crimes

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena about the "alarming" increase in crime in the national capital.

He also recommended a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet with the LG for a "meaningful discussion" on the subject in the letter dated June 19.

"The seriousness of the situation can be gauged by the heartbreaking fact that four murders have occurred in different parts of Delhi in the last 24 hours," stated the letter.

Kejriwal also emphasised the importance of increased police patrolling, particularly at night, as well as immediate contact with Delhi people on the issue.

"I propose a meeting of my cabinet colleagues with your good self for a meaningful discussion on this important issue," he added.

June 20, 2023 - 10:38 (IST)

Senthil Balaji LIVE Updates 

Senthil Balaji to undergo surgery on June 21, says Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji will have heart surgery on June 21 at a private hospital in Chennai, according to Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Balaji, who was nabbed in a cash-for-jobs fraud last week by the Enforcement Directorate, was originally treated to a government hospital before being transferred to a private institution pursuant to a court order.

June 20, 2023 - 10:28 (IST)

Rath Yatra LIVE Updates 

Gujarat CM performs 'Pahind Vidhi', flags off 145th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted 'Pahind Vidhi' at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning before launching off the 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

Every year at Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, the Chief Minister conducts the 'Pahind Vidhi,' a symbolic ceremony in which he cleans the way for the chariots with a golden broom and flags off the Rath Yatra. Bhupendra Patel followed the tradition by leading the 145th Rath Yatra for the first time as Chief Minister.

June 20, 2023 - 10:09 (IST)

Rath Yatra LIVE Updates 

President Murmu wishes people on occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra on Tuesday and wished everyone pleasure, peace, and prosperity.

The chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath are drawn from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri during the yearly yatra. Similar yatras are held in various sections of the nation.

June 20, 2023 - 09:53 (IST)

Rath Yatra LIVE Updates 

Two Hundred fifty coconuts installed in the sand art of lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra

250 coconuts have been planted in the sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra, which was constructed by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach ahead of the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023.

June 20, 2023 - 09:19 (IST)

Rath Yatra LIVE Updates 

PM Modi greets people on annual Rath Yatra Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his congratulations to the Rath Yatra, which begins today in Odisha's Puri.

In a tweet he said may the "divine journey of Lord Jagannath" fill everyone's lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment.

June 20, 2023 - 09:08 (IST)

Ukraine Explosions LIVE Updates 

Explosions rock Western Ukraine city of Lviv

Russia conducted a nocturnal air strike on the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, rattling it and the surrounding region with explosions, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi claimed on the Telegram messaging app early Tuesday. It was unclear if the explosions were caused by Ukraine's defensive systems resisting the attack or by the target being struck.

June 20, 2023 - 08:38 (IST)

Rath Yatra LIVE Updates 

146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath starts in Ahmedabad

In Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, the 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began on Tuesday morning behind heavy security as thousands of worshippers throng the 18-km path of the procession to catch a sight of the god.

According to a senior police officer, the Gujarat Police have employed 3D mapping technology for the first time during the Rath Yatra to monitor the whole route. They have also deployed anti-drone equipment to guarantee that no illegal drones are used during the event.

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra, and sister Subhadra set out on the yatra from the 400-year-old Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area after Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the symbolic ritual known as "Pahind Vidhi" in the morning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed 'Mangala aarti' (an auspicious rite to offer respect to the god) in the temple early on Tuesday morning before the annual festival got underway.

June 20, 2023 - 08:30 (IST)

Rath Yatra LIVE Updates 

Amit Shah participates in 'Mangla Aarti' at Jagannath temple ahead of 'Rath Yatra'

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, participated in the 'Mangla Aarti' (a religious rite) at the Jagannath temple before the Rath Yatra in the Jamalpur region while visiting Gujarat for a day.

After the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, the 'Ratha Yatra' Festival held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is regarded as the second-largest Rath Yatra in the nation.

June 20, 2023 - 08:27 (IST)

Rath Yatra LIVE Updates 

Rath Yatra: An eco-friendly chariot in Odisha's Puri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for the United States on Tuesday for his first historic State visit.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited PM Modi. The Prime Minister will begin his journey in New York, where he will lead the festivities of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

PM Modi will then go to Washington, DC, for a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and a meeting with President Biden to continue their high-level engagement. According to an announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will hold a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

The invitation to deliver such a historic speech was extended by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, demonstrating bipartisan support and respect for Prime Minister Modi in the United States. He would be the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of the United States Congress twice.

June 20, 2023

