Senthil Balaji LIVE: Senthil Balaji to undergo surgery on June 21, says Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Kejriwal proposes Delhi Cabinet meeting with LG over spurt in crimes

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena about the "alarming" increase in crime in the national capital.

He also recommended a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet with the LG for a "meaningful discussion" on the subject in the letter dated June 19.

"The seriousness of the situation can be gauged by the heartbreaking fact that four murders have occurred in different parts of Delhi in the last 24 hours," stated the letter.

Kejriwal also emphasised the importance of increased police patrolling, particularly at night, as well as immediate contact with Delhi people on the issue.

"I propose a meeting of my cabinet colleagues with your good self for a meaningful discussion on this important issue," he added.