Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: PM Modi calls Gujarat CM, takes stock of measures

Auto refresh feeds

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received details regarding the status of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and the preparedness of the system through a telephonic conversation. He assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat in this situation of disaster," the Gujarat CM said in a tweet.

In order to discuss the situation and preparations for the coming Cyclone Biparjoy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake took place at a depth of 106 km and at 3:23 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Tuesday's quake in Tibet's Xizang area had a magnitude of 4.3, according to a tweet from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to authorities, the Bandipora Police, in collaboration with the 13 Rashtriya Rifles and the 45Bn Central Reserve Police Force, apprehended a LeT terrorist member in Baharabad Hajin.

Bandipora Police, in collaboration with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), detained a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associate on Tuesday.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received details regarding the status of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and the preparedness of the system through a telephonic conversation. He assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat in this situation of disaster," the Gujarat CM said in a tweet.

In order to discuss the situation and preparations for the coming Cyclone Biparjoy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 03:23:05 IST, Lat: 32.92 & Long: 86.93, Depth: 106 Km ,Location: Xizang for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/z7JAWXGxpt @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/4RsK0ey28t

According to the NCS, the earthquake took place at a depth of 106 km and at 3:23 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Tuesday's quake in Tibet's Xizang area had a magnitude of 4.3, according to a tweet from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Bandipora Police jointly with 13 RR and 45Bn CRPF, arrested a terrorist associate of LeT outfit at Baharabad Hajin. 02 Chinese hand grenades recovered. Case registered under Arms Act & UA(P) Act: @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla pic.twitter.com/QDDOryx0Mw

According to authorities, the Bandipora Police, in collaboration with the 13 Rashtriya Rifles and the 45Bn Central Reserve Police Force, apprehended a LeT terrorist member in Baharabad Hajin.

Bandipora Police, in collaboration with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), detained a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associate on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday on the state and readiness for Cyclone Biparjoy.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi presided over a high-level conference to assess the preparedness of the Centre’s and Gujarat’s ministries/agencies to cope with the situation.

According to the official statement, the Prime Minister directed senior officers to take every possible precaution to ensure that the State Government safely evacuates people living in vulnerable areas and that all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water, and so on are maintained and restored as soon as possible if they are damaged.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon on June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

Later that day, the India Meteorological Department announced that Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall near Gujarat’s Jakhau Port as a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ on June 15.

“ESCS (extremely severe cyclonic storm) #Biparjoy weakened into VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) and lay at 23.30 IST, about 310km SW of Porbandar, 320km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 380km SSW of Jakhau Port. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as VSCS,” IMD said in a tweet.

Union Home Ministry also released an advisory and advised total suspension of fishing operations over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea and northeast Arabian Sea till June 15 in the wake of extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’.

In an advisory on Monday, the ministry asked Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra governments to keep a close watch on the situation in the wake of the severe cyclonic storm and take appropriate precautionary measures. It called for judicious regulation of offshore and onshore activities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.