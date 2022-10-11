Remember Larry the cat? The Downing Street cat who is also the chief mouser at the Cabinet Office is again in the news for his latest accomplishment or what can be said as a major victory in scaring off an intruder at the door of 10 Downing Street. A video of the same has now gone viral on social media where Larry can be seen stalking a fox who prowls on the famous street and further chases it down the street. The video of the cat was captured on camera and he seemed quite proud of his achievement!

As shared by Sky News on their Twitter handle, the Downing Street cat can be seen standing brave as always as he further in a display of courage takes on his ‘critics paws’ on the intruder. This also led to a brief clash between both the hostile animals as they fought for territory outside the Prime Minister’s house to finally end up with the victory of the 15-year-old tabby, who was half the size of his counterpart.

Watch the video here:

Larry the cat has been spotted chasing off a fox from Downing Street 🐱🦊 Today’s top stories: https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 pic.twitter.com/TvgxC0z5Zr — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 10, 2022



In the one-minute video, Larry can be seen slowly stalking the fox as it moves towards the number 10 door further retreating into the bushes. Continuously keeping a watch on the fox, Larry, while making sure that the animal is nowhere near the area, pounces on him and further chases it down the street.

Notably, the video has gone viral and grabbed the attention of the people. With over 1 million views so far, the video has received thousands of likes and comments.

Check some reactions:

Larry the cat for PM. — Funky Crime (@Jorge_fruscio) October 10, 2022

My cat took on a fox she felt was on her turf! They were rolling like you see in the cartoons. She came away without a scratch. Fearless little girl. 🐈 — TammyM 🌻 (@wmddem) October 10, 2022

Let it go Larry,…., he’s not worth it 🤣 — Hello Grandma 😃 💙 💚 ❤️ 🌎 (@intrinsic_motiv) October 10, 2022

Just need some David Attenborough commentary to go with it🤔 — Niall Farrell (@NiallFarrell218) October 10, 2022



About Larry the cat

Notably, living at Downing Street since 2011, Larry is the first cat to be bestowed with the official title of chief mouser at the Prime Minister’s residence. According to Downing’s website, “Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences, and testing antique furniture for napping quality. His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house.”

He also has his own Twitter handle with over 6 lakh followers.

