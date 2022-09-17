Landslide in Nepal: 13 killed, 10 missing after heavy rains, floods

Around 10 people were also rescued from different parts of Achham district in far west Nepal, Deputy Chief District Officer Dipesh Rizal said

Kathmandu (Nepal): At least 13 people were killed and 10 others went missing in landslides in different parts of Nepal’s Achham district on Saturday.

Around 10 people were also rescued from different parts of Achham district in far west Nepal, Deputy Chief District Officer Dipesh Rizal said.

“Due to incessant rains, normal life has been affected in the entire district due to disruptions in power supply and the road network,” he told the media.

In the wake of the disaster, Nepal’s Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand ordered deployment of helicopters for search and rescue operations. It has been raining incessantly in Nepal which has resulted in floods and landslides at various places.

At least two people were killed and 11 went missing in floods and landslides in the Bangbagad area of ​​Nepal’s Darchula district last Saturday.

Due to incessant rains, floods have taken place in the Lasku and Mahakali rivers, due to which several houses and two bridges were washed away.

Nepal has been recording many casualties due to floods and landslide disasters during the annual monsoon season.

Many people were buried under the rubble after buildings collapsed at several locations due to heavy rains and subsequent floods.

“Local administration and police teams are engaged in rescue work since Saturday morning after landslides at various places in Achham district,” Achham DSP Narayan Dangi said.

“Police teams have been mobilized after receiving reports of houses being damaged and buried due to landslides at various places in the district,” he added.

The East Kailali was also badly affected. About 600 houses in the district have been submerged by floodwaters following incessant rains since Friday. According to the police, more than 500 houses were submerged due to flooding of Kandra and Patharia rivers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ved Prakash Joshi, spokesman of the District Police Office, Kailali, said that in Bhajani Municipality-8, about 160 houses were flooded due to the water of the Patharia river entering the settlement.