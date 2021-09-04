Landlord discovers 19 tarantulas, python in Maine after tenant vacates house

In a social media post that went viral, Drew Desjardins, an animal rescuer, posted photos of tarantulas rescued from the landlord’s house. Desjardins said that four of the 19 tarantulas had died and the python had no water

Tenants often leave behind some things when they move out. However, a landlord in Maine was in for a shock after he discovered 19 tarantulas and one python left behind by his tenant.

The landlord arranged for the rescue of the abandoned animals by calling animal rescuer Drew Desjardins to the house.

Desjardins later shared a post, saying that four of the tarantulas had died by the time he arrived and the python was left with no water. He added that he had taken the animals to his own home and the creatures were all doing well. He posted pictures of some of the tarantulas as well.

Several social media users thanked Desjardins for rescuing the animals and giving them a home.

All the recovered animals are considered illegal in the state of Maine. There was no news on whether the tenant who left them was being sought by authorities.

This is not the only time animals have been found in a rented houses. In May this year, a family found four rat snakes already living in their ceiling soon after they moved in. Harry Pugliese, who moved into the Georgia apartment with his wife and step-daughter, said he was shocked to find out that it contained snakes.

He added that he had approached the landlord several times about the house being infested with cockroaches and rats and a leakage in the roof. However, the landlord refused to get involved and told him to manage by himself. When the ceiling developed a crack, the reptiles were discovered living in the roof.

The landlord, John Stafford, denied all the allegations made by Pugliese. Stafford added that he was evicting the family because they hadn't paid their rent.

Pugliese said he hadn't received any eviction notice, but he was moving out of the house after the disastrous experience. He added that he would not pay Stafford the due amount until the infestation issue was resolved.