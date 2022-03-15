Lamb born with 5 legs in UK becomes 'one in a million' birth, see viral pictures here

The owners of Whitehouse Farm in Northumberland (a region in England) said that they were shocked on seeing the newborn after they noticed a fifth leg sticking out of its side.

A lamb born with an incredibly rare disorder in the United Kingdom’s Morpeth town has attracted people's attention from across the world. Interestingly, the lamb was born with an extra leg that has protruded from the left side of the body.

The owners of Whitehouse Farm in Northumberland (a region in England) said that they were shocked on seeing the newborn after they noticed a fifth leg sticking out of its side. Giving more details on the same, Heather Hogarty, co-owner of the farm, asserted that the lamb was born on 22 February, this year as part of a set of triplets.

“It is unusual, but animals having something a bit different does happen — we get many animals born with disabilities, but you don't see them as often as sadly they get put down,” Hogarty told Chronicle Live.

Since its birth, the farm has been flooded with visitors who are eager to see the newborn. Check a few images here:

Look at this one in-a-million five legged lamb who was born on 2/22/2022 on a Tuesday pic.twitter.com/tIbkpemOvn — aaj337 (@aaj337) March 11, 2022

📅 In a twist of fate, the lamb - who is yet to be given a name - was born in a set of triplets on February 22 - or 02/22/22 pic.twitter.com/FMdPmnjQXn — The Chronicle (@ChronicleLive) March 10, 2022

If this were a human child, imagine the cruelty and abuse she would face, even tho she's adorable. We need to learn to be more kind. Just sayin...... https://t.co/tl4nWMZUWP pic.twitter.com/5Loiz4GgMT — rickey ex gold (@messagemasseuse) March 11, 2022

Hogarty has further hoped that the lamb should have a normal life and also believes that the extra limb might have to be removed in the future. She also finds this birth really special because five-legged lambs are extremely rare. This happens to around one-in-a-million of the animals every year, the co-owner of the farm stated.

According to Manchester Evening News, the lamb was born almost a decade after another lamb, who was also born with five legs. They had named it Quinto and the extra limb was found to have originated from the centre of its body.

The previous lamb was born on April Fools' Day and people assumed that the owners of Whitehouse Farm had stitched it to its body to prank people around. When the latest lamb was born, Hogarty thought it to be Quinto’s reincarnation.

A similar case happened in India too, wherein a calf was born with three eyes in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district. The birth of this calf with three eyes in January 2022 made people believe that it was an incarnation of Lord Shiva.