Labour will not support new Brexit referendum in all circumstances - The Independent

(Reuters) - The Labour Party will not support a new referendum on Brexit in all circumstances, The Independent reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the party leadership.

The sources said Labour is not advocating a referendum on anything other than a "damaging Tory Brexit" deal, the report https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-brexit-eu-referendum-members-deal-jeremy-corbyn-theresa-may-a8813041.html said. The confirmation that Labour would only support a public vote on Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May's deal was likely to anger Labour's pro-European Union members of parliament, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.