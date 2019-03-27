Labour pushes Brexit plan for close economic relationship with EU

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's main opposition Labour Party has put forward its own plan for a close economic relationship with the European Union as parliament is due to vote on a series of indicative votes to find a way forward on Brexit on Wednesday.

Labour's proposals include a comprehensive customs union with the EU and close alignment with the single market.

“The government’s approach to the Brexit negotiations has been an abject failure and this House must now come together to find a way forward," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alison Williams)

