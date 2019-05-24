Labour party wins Dutch vote in European election - exit poll

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Labour party won most Dutch votes for the European Parliament on Thursday, according to an exit poll, a surprise result that gives a boost to European Commissioner Frans Timmermans, Labour's lead candidate.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD party finished second and easily saw off a challenge from the upstart nationalist Forum for Democracy party of populist Thierry Baudet.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

