Labour party wins Dutch vote in European election - exit poll

World Reuters May 24, 2019 02:11:05 IST

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Labour party won most Dutch votes for the European Parliament on Thursday, according to an exit poll, a surprise result that gives a boost to European Commissioner Frans Timmermans, Labour's lead candidate.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD party finished second and easily saw off a challenge from the upstart nationalist Forum for Democracy party of populist Thierry Baudet.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 02:11:05 IST

