Labour Day 2018: Google Doodle celebrates achievements of the working class on May Day

World FP Staff May 01, 2018 06:59:02 IST

Labour Day, an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers, with origins in the labour union movement, is being marked on Tuesday by the Google Doodle.

The doodle by Google on Tuesday. Image courtesy: Google

Labour Day, usually a public holiday, is synonymous with the International Workers' Day or Workers' Day for most countries, and is marked on 1 May. It is even referred to as 'May Day' in some countries such as India. For other nations, Labour Day is celebrated on a separate date, often one with particular significance for the labour movement in the country.

In India, May Day was first celebrated in Chennai on 1 May, 1923 following an initiative by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan.

The day is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement every year on 1 May, an ancient European spring festival.

In the United States, the date was chosen by a pan-national organisation of socialist and communist political parties to commemorate the Haymarket affair, which occurred in Chicago on 4 May 1886. Across the world, the labour movement is specifically the eight-hour day movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

Tuesday's doodle by Google captures the spirit of the worker. It features a collection of a myriad instruments and tools used by workers in various professions, from medicine to carpentry.


Updated Date: May 01, 2018 06:59 AM

