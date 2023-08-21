Kyrgyzstan eyes export of glacier-sourced drinking water to China
Wang Da displayed keen interest in the idea of importing water from Kyrgyzstan to China, with the eventual goal of reaching European markets. Post-discussions, both parties reached an accord to arrange further meetings to formulate a plan
In a notable statement during his recent visit to China, Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Akylbek Zhaparov revealed aspirations to export pristine glacier-sourced drinking water.
Speaking during his meeting with Wang Da, the head of Qingdao Laoshan Mineral Water Company, Zhaparov emphasized the untapped potential of the nation’s water resources.
“We are positioned at the very origins of glaciers and stand ready to supply pure drinking water to China, as well as to countries across Europe and Asia,” Zhaparov affirmed. He underlined the value of gleaning insights from enterprises like Laoshan, a significant Chinese beverage manufacturer known for producing bottled water, barrelled water, and soft drinks.
Related Articles
Wang Da displayed keen interest in the idea of importing water from Kyrgyzstan to China, with the eventual goal of reaching European markets. Post-discussions, both parties reached an accord to arrange further meetings to deliberate on the concept and formulate a concrete plan of action.
China’s long-standing water scarcity issue is well-documented. Despite accommodating a fifth of the global populace, the country has access to merely 6% of the world’s freshwater reserves, as per Earth.org.
Adding to the challenge are climate change and industrial pollution, which continue to strain China’s water supply. Chinese government data indicates a 9% surge in the nation’s overall water consumption between 2000 and 2015, accompanied by over a 50% rise in wastewater discharge. Beijing has recently initiated several initiatives to enhance water distribution regionally, including the “sponge city” project aimed at capturing and recycling rainwater.
Kyrgyzstan boasts an impressive array of over 9,900 glaciers and perpetual snow cover, spanning approximately 6,680 square kilometers. Satellite data from the United Nations Development Program verifies this. Glaciers account for around 3.3% of the nation’s total land area and hold a substantial estimated volume of 600 billion cubic meters of water.
However, local media reports highlight Kyrgyzstan’s recurrent struggles with water shortages attributed to subpar water distribution infrastructure, such as technical water wells and potable water reservoirs. Just last month, sections of the capital city Bishkek experienced water rationing due to a cold spring delaying glacier thawing. Consequently, water levels at the Orto-Alysh water well, which supplies the city, plunged to exceptionally low levels.
also read
China cuts key interest rate to support economy to counter post-Covid growth slowdown
The decision intends to encourage commercial banks to grant more loans at more advantageous rates. Monday's measures -- which run counter to rising interest rates worldwide as other major economies work to curb inflation -- will indirectly support economic activity as China's growth flags.
US imports of auto parts face scrutiny under law on Chinese forced labour
Both solar energy and battery-powered electric vehicles are critical industries in the Biden administration’s push to wean the U.S. from dependence on fossil fuels and to combat climate change
China will no longer release unemployment data amid record job losses
Even for those with jobs, the economic outlook is hostile. The July data was expected Tuesday but the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said it would no longer release age group-specific unemployment numbers, citing the need to further improve and optimise labour force survey statistics