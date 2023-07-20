Kyiv slams Russia's threat against ships heading to Ukraine

The Russian threat that any ships heading to Ukrainian Black Sea ports will be suspected of carrying military goods was denounced by the foreign ministry of Ukraine on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns any threats to use force against civilian ships, regardless of their flag,” it said.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, all ships heading to Ukraine could be carrying military equipment, and “the flag countries of such ships will be considered parties to the Ukrainian conflict.”

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said: “The intention to consider foreign ships as military targets grossly violates Russia’s obligations under international law not only to Ukraine but also to all countries engaged in peaceful shipping in the Black Sea.”

It further stated that Russia’s remark was made to intimidate Ukraine and neutral nations rather than serve any real military goal.

(With agency inputs)