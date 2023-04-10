Kuwaiti PM Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah forms new government

New Delhi: Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah formed a new government on Sunday.

According to a report in Anadolu, Sheikh Ahmed was reappointed prime minister by the crown prince in March, two months after his government resigned following a standoff with parliament.

“The government formation came a few days after Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim appealed to the country’s rulers to intervene to resolve the crisis between parliament and the premier after the government failed to appear before the assembly,” the report added.

Meanwhile, in March earlier this year, a Kuwaiti court annulled the results of a parliamentary election held last year, saying it would reinstate the previous slate of lawmakers elected in 2020.

The decision by Kuwait’s Constitutional Court, reported by the state-run KUNA news agency, threw more chaos into the politics of this small, oil-rich nation on the Persian Gulf.

In its decision, the court cited “discrepancies” in the decree dissolving the 2020 parliament for its ruling.

Authorities did not immediately explain what this meant for Kuwait’s parliament. Kuwait has the freest and most active assembly among the Gulf Arab states, but political power is still largely concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family, which appoints the prime minister and Cabinet, and can dissolve the assembly at any time.

Kuwait, which borders Saudi Arabia and Iraq, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves and hosts some 13,500 American troops.

