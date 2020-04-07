You are here:
Kuwait locks down two areas over coronavirus, extends curfew

Apr 07, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait placed a full lockdown on two areas and extended its partial curfew by two hours to run from 5 pm (1400 GMT) till 6 am effective Monday until further notice, a statement from the cabinet said.

It also extended a previously enacted suspension of work for all ministries and government institutions by two weeks until April 26 as precautionary measure against coronavirus.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Chris Reese)

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 00:17:54 IST

