Kushner says Middle East peace plan will be 'good starting point'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Thursday the Middle East peace proposal he is working on would be a "good starting point" to address the Israel-Palestinian conflict and a business plan to help the two sides have a better life.

"What we will be able to put together is a solution that we believe is a good starting point for the political issues and then an outline for what can be done to help these people start living a better life," Kusher told the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Kushner, who has been working on the peace plan for some two years, is expected to unveil his proposals in June after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler)

