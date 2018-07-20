You are here:
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan says case against Indian 'spy's' conviction in ICJ is 'very strong'

World Press Trust of India Jul 20, 2018 09:59:18 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said that its case was "very strong" in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the conviction of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

India had moved the ICJ in May last year after Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death.

A 10-member bench of the ICJ on 18 May, 2017 had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

File image of Kulbhushan Jadhav. News18

In its written pleadings, India had accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention by not giving consular access to Jadhav arguing that the convention did not say that such access would not be available to an individual arrested on espionage charges.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said at his weekly briefing that the submissions of both sides in the ICJ have completed and now the formal hearing will begin.

His comments came two days after Pakistan filed its second written reply to India's arguments in the ICJ in the case.

"Our case against India, regarding Jadhav, at the ICJ is very strong. He was caught red-handed on our soil, being involved in espionage, subversive and terrorist activities," Faisal claimed.

He said Pakistan dealt with the case in a transparent manner but India was "unable or unwilling" to provide answers to many key questions regarding Jadhav, including a different name of his passport.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on 3 March, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India.

Speaking about Kashmir, he said that the report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has "greatly upset the Indian efforts to project that all is well" in Kashmir.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 09:59 AM

