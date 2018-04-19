You are here:
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ authorises submission of India's reply, gives Pakistan until 17 July to file rejoinder

World FP Staff Apr 19, 2018 08:41:39 IST

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has authorised the submission of India's reply in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, and of a rejoinder by Pakistan. As per the ICJ's order dated 17 January 2018, deadlines of 17 April and 17 July were set as the respective deadlines for India and Pakistan to file their written pleadings.

On Tuesday, India filed its fresh set of pleadings in the ICJ, the country's official response to submissions made by Pakistan in court on 13 December last year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

File image of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Facebook@Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor



India had moved The Hague-based ICJ in May last year after Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. A 10-member bench of the ICJ on 18 May had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

"In keeping with the Order of the International Court of Justice of 17 Janaury 2018, India submitted its reply in the court in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav," the MEA had said on Tuesday.

It added that India remained committed to make all possible efforts to "secure and protect" the rights of Jadhav.

India has been maintaining that the trial of Jadhav by a military court in Pakistan was "farcical". In its statement, the MEA reiterated this stand. Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on 3 March, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India.

India had approached the ICJ for "egregious" violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in Jadhav's case. Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the grounds that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 08:41 AM

