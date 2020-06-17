You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Kremlin concerned about situation on Korean peninsula, calls for restraint

World Reuters Jun 17, 2020 00:15:24 IST

Kremlin concerned about situation on Korean peninsula, calls for restraint

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was concerned about the situation on the Korean peninsula and called for restraint from all sides after North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was closely following developments on the Korean peninsula, but so far had no plans for high-level diplomatic contacts to ease the tensions.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2020 00:15:24 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Disruptions in circadian rhythms not only cause sleep disorders, but could also put you at risk of these five health conditions

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres