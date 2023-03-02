Kremlin brands Ukrainian saboteurs’ incursion in Bryansk region a ‘terror attack’, alleges 1 killed

Moscow: Russia on Thursday branded the Ukrainian militants’ incursion in the Bryansk Region as a terrorist attack, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying that a Ukrainian sabotage group had also killed one person in the border district.

“This is an attack by terrorists. Measures are currently underway to eliminate these terrorists,” Russian news agency TASS said quoting the Russian presidential spokesperson.

According to the Russian news agency, a few hostages had also been taken.

Responding to a question about steps that Moscow could take on the international scene in the wake of this attack, Peskov stressed: “On the international arena, [we] have drawn and continue drawing the attention of the global public to those terror attacks that these people [Ukrainian terrorists] carry out.” He said law enforcement agencies would soon determine who was responsible and Russian President Vladimir Putin was being briefed by security chiefs on the situation.

Ukraine, on the contrary has accused Russia of staging a false “provocation”.

Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrated into the borderline district of the Bryansk Region on Thursday morning. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed that an operation was underway to eliminate the border infiltrators.

According to official data, one civilian was killed and another one was wounded in the Ukrainian saboteurs’ attack.

Amid reports of shelling and sporadic sabotage, Russia’s border regions have become increasingly volatile since Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine one year ago in what it called a “special military operation”.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak took to Twitter and wrote, “The story about (a) Ukrainian sabotage group in RF (Russian Federation) is a classic deliberate provocation.”

Russia “wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country & the growing poverty after the year of war,” Podolyak said in another tweet.

Russia’s FSB security service said in a statement to Russian news agencies on Thursday that its own forces and the army were trying to liquidate what it described as “an armed group of Ukrainian nationalists” who had crossed the border to carry out the attack.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.