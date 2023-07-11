Know who are Elon Musk's Afghan fan boys

Amidst the ongoing war-of-words between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, an unexpected praise from a Taliban leader has gone viral. Anas Haqqani took to Twitter to voice his support for Musk and praised him for transforming Twitter into a platform that upholds freedom of speech.

Highlighting Twitter’s advantages, Haqqani stated, “Twitter has two important advantages over other social media platforms. The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter. Twitter doesn’t have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it.”

The Taliban leader’s preference for Twitter over Meta becomes apparent when considering Meta’s classification of the Taliban as a “Tier 1 designated terrorist organization” in its policies. This classification places restrictions on Taliban leaders, hindering their ability to express their views on the platform.

Interestingly, the Taliban maintains an active Twitter account under the handle ‘Islamic Emirate Afg,’ boasting around 35,000 followers. By opting for Twitter, the Taliban finds a platform that allows them to communicate their message more openly and to a larger extent.

Elon Musk’s potential response to this expression of support remains uncertain, as it is unclear how he will react. Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that the Taliban and its leaders have shown a fondness for both Musk and Twitter.

