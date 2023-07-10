'King of Big Stomach Challenge': Chinese authorities go after restaurant that challenged customers to eat 108 dumplings

Authorities in China are investigating a restaurant in Yibin, Sichuan province, for possibly violating the country’s anti-food waste law. The restaurant had organised a challenge called the “King of Big Stomach” where customers were encouraged to eat over 100 dumplings in order to win a free meal and other prizes. The promotion had been advertised on social media to attract participants.

The State Administration for Market Regulation decided to investigate the restaurant after learning about the challenge. Eating contests, although common in Western countries, can be a sensitive matter in China due to the historical memory of the devastating famine in the 1950s and 60s that claimed millions of lives.

The restaurant in Yibin is one of several establishments being probed for similar competitions. Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed concerns about food waste in the past, considering it “shocking and distressing.” A law against food waste was enacted in 2021, targeting online bloggers who showcased binge eating on live streams. The law allows fines of up to 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for restaurants that induce excessive orders leading to obvious waste.

Some Chinese internet users have criticized the authorities. One user on Weibo said, according to CNN, “Is this counted as a waste? Why not let people compete for the biggest eater? Will the food not consumed there actually go to the poor?”

It remains to be seen whether the restaurant in Yibin will face penalties under the anti-food waste law.

With inputs from agencies