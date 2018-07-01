Football world cup 2018

Kim Jong-un seeks China's help to end UN sanctions against Pyongyang, denuclearise Korean peninsula

World Agence France-Presse Jul 01, 2018 15:49:14 IST

Tokyo: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appealed to China's Xi Jinping to help end sanctions against Pyongyang following his landmark summit with US President Donald Trump, a Japanese newspaper reported on Sunday, citing multiple unnamed sources in the two countries.

Kim made the request during his third meeting with Xi in Beijing in June, and the Chinese president promised to do his "utmost" to satisfy it, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper said. "We are feeling great pain due to economic sanctions. Now that we have concluded the US-North Korea summit in success, I want (China) to work toward early lifting of the sanctions," Kim reportedly told Xi, according to the newspaper.

Chinese premier Xi Jinping with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. AP

In recent months the Cold War-era allies have sought to repair ties strained by Pyongyang's nuclear tests and Beijing's support of subsequent UN sanctions. Kim chose Beijing — his main economic patron and diplomatic protector — for his first official foreign trip in March and met Xi again in May in the northeastern port city of Dalian.

Kim asked Xi to help ease the sanctions that have crippled North Korea's economy, and urged China to back Pyongyang in its denuclearisation talks with Washington, the report said. Xi in turn told Kim he "actively supports North Korea's reform and opening-up and will proactively cooperate with issues associated with the efforts", according to the Yomiuri. He also urged North Korea to "continue (its) consultations with China" as it negotiates with the US, the report said.

China indicated in 2017 that the UN Security Council could consider easing the punitive measures against Pyongyang. Kim's third official visit to China was seen as a move to reassure Beijing that Pyongyang would not neglect its interests after the historic summit with Trump in Singapore.

China and the US both hope to see the Korean peninsula free of nuclear weapons. But Beijing is concerned that Washington and Pyongyang might move closer at its expense, a possibility that China sees as threatening to its economic and security interests in the region.


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 15:49 PM

