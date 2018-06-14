You are here:
Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea from summit with Trump - state media

World Reuters Jun 14, 2018 04:06:08 IST

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un landed back in Pyongyang early on Wednesday, the North's official news agency said on Thursday, after departing Singapore Tuesday night following the close of a historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

There had been speculation Kim would stop by Beijing to brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit and the airplanes the North Korean delegation had left on were closely tracked by international media.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 04:06 AM

