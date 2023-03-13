Kim Jong Un executes state's own spy for Googling him

Pyongyang: An official from North Korean Secret agency was allegedly executed by the nation’s army for allegedly reading about the dictator Kim Jong-un on Google.

The unnamed agent risks being executed by firing squad for having the audacity to read about the dictator from within Bureau 10, the covert organisation that keeps tabs on both internal and external contacts in the oppressive state.

According to sources in Pyongyang who spoke to the South Korean publication Daily NK, the person was one of several intelligence agents who were turned in to the Ministry of State Security by a fellow agent.

According to reports, the other cops have been fired from their positions.

All of the intelligence officers involved in the purge at Bureau 10 are believed to be young, having joined the organisation not long after receiving their degrees last year.

According to Daily NK, they were primarily of mid- to high-rank at the organisation and tasked with creating plans for managing the nation’s information barrier.

Even top-level intelligence officials cannot access the internet without permission in North Korea, the so-called “hermit kingdom” due to its seclusion from the rest of the world and the quasi-religious cult of personality surrounding the country’s leader.

“Bureau 10 departments are given access to the internet,” the source told Daily NK, “which had enabled agents to turn off their search word recording devices and search the web as much as they like without problem.”

But since a new bureau chief assumed charge, even these formerly minor problems have escalated into significant incidents.

The purge, according to Greg Scarlatoiu, head of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, illustrates how the regime is finding it harder and harder to keep a tight grip on the entry of information into the nation.

Even the Kim regime’s most dependable agents are now trying to get intelligence from the outside world, according to Mr. Scarlatoiu.

“Overwhelming coercion, punishment, monitoring, and information control have been used to maintain the Kim family regime’s hold on power.”

The regime continues to view the scant information coming into the nation from the outside world as a serious danger to its hold on power, he continued.

The North Korean information firewall is gradually, but definitely, and steadily, collapsing in spite of the regime’s efforts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.