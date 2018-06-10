Kim Jong-un arrives in Singapore for historic US-North Korea summit; DPRK chairman, delegates reach St Regis Hotel

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore's St Regis Hotel for the historic North Korea-US summit on Sunday, according to media reports.

Television news channel News Asia said that a fleet of cars carrying Kim and North Korean delegates arrived at the St Regis Hotel where the Democratic People's Republic of Korea chariman will be staying during the summit. Kim will take part in the first US-North Korea summit on Tuesday.

Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan shared an image on Facebook where he can be seen welcoming the North Korea chairman at the Changi Airport in Singapore.

The Associated Press reported that a plane presumably carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un landed at the Singapore International Airpot on Sunday afternoon amid huge security precautions on the city-state island.

According to The Strait Times, the North Korean leader arrived at Singapore's Changi Airport in an Air China Boeing 747 plane. The plane reportedly touched down at around 2.35 pm, and "a motorcade, with as many as 30 vehicles including local police escort motorcycles, left the Changi Airport's VIP complex", the report added.

Kim is set to meet Tuesday with Trump in what's shaping up to be one of the most unusual summits in modern history. Despite the initial high stakes of a meeting meant to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons, the talks have been portrayed by Trump in recent days more as a get-to-know-each-other meeting. He has also raised the possibility of further summits.

According to reports, an advance party of North Korean delegates had arrived in Singapore on Saturday evening, and security has been beefed up in an around the St Regis Hotel.

"Bag scanners and metal detectors have been installed at the entrances of St Regis while white tentage, concrete barricades and security barriers and cameras were already in place along Tanglin Road... The Cuscaden Road junction outside the hotel was also blocked with staff from bus operator SBS Transit waving buses that usually pass through Tomlinson Road and the Tanglin area along," another The Strait Times article said.

"Bomb squad personnel were also seen heading into St Regis around 6 pm as well as plainclothes Gurkhas," it added.

A similar security arrangement was also in place outside The Shangri-La at Orange Grove Road, where US president Donald Trump will reportedly stay.

With inputs from AP

