Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in agree to denuclearise Korean peninsula: Highlights of the Panmunjeom Declaration

North Korean premiere Kim Jong-un, in a historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, agreed to end a six-decade-long war and vowed to denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

Leaders of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) held an Inter-Korean Summit Meeting at the 'Peace House' at Panmunjeom on 27 April, 2018. In an event keenly watched by the whole world, including 80 million Korean people, the two leaders declared that there a new era of peace has begun as they vowed to deepen people-to-people interaction amid the two Koreas.

Here are the highlights of what the two Korean leaders have committed to in the 'Panmunjeom Declaration':

South and North Korea will: