There is no doubt to it that Indian songs are popular not just in India but abroad as well. No matter what the language is, people love music, especially if the track in question has a peppy beat. One such song is Pawan Singh’s ‘Lollipop Lagelu’. After being released in 2008, the song continues to remain very popular and also a favourite at Indian weddings and events. From common people to celebrities, almost everyone has grooved to the popular song and the internet loves it. With that said, the craze of the song has also influenced internet sensation, Kili Paul.

The Tanzania-based internet sensation was recently seen grooving to the popular Bhojpuri song and we are loving it. Shared on his Instagram handle, his dance video has left his followers impressed. While the song plays in the background, Kili Paul along with his sister Neema Paul can be seen dancing to the energetic beats and it is clear that they are enjoying it.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The social media influencer also shared that he created the reel at the request of his followers. “As Requested By Many. Let’s Blow This Up and I will make more Bhojpuri Reels.”

In the meantime, the post went viral quickly and left his followers impressed. A user wrote, “Iss song ka 2.0 version banna chaiye… Or kili bhai ko lena chaiye (A 2.0 version of the song should be made and Kili should be taken into it)”, while another person commented, “Heartily thanking u guys for supporting our community and audience.” “Amazing jila top performance,” a third user wrote.

Some users also made other suggestions of Bhojpuri songs for him to perform on. The video has so far grabbed thousands of views and has also accumulated over 3,00,000 likes.

For the unversed, this is not the first time when Kili Paul has grooved to an Indian song. He is famous for dancing to various trending Indian songs.

