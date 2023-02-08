Khalsa Aid International dispatches team to set up kitchen, distribute blankets in earthquake-hit Turkey

Ankara: Khalsa Aid, an international NGO that aims to provide humanitarian assistance in disaster-hit zones, has dispatched teams to provide emergency support to victims of Turkey’s earthquake.

On the day the devastating earthquake struck in Turkey and Syria (Monday 6 February), Khalsa Aid dispatched a three-person team from the organisation’s Iraq chapter.

The team embarked on its journey by road from Iraq to Turkey, reaching their destination on Tuesday.

Posting videos on Twitter, Khalsa Aid workers documented their journey to Turkey amidst all the destruction.

In a video published yesterday, a Khalsa Aid coordinator Sozan Fahmi said, “We are on the road to get to the location where we are supposed to set up our aid and our kitchen. It is taking us a bit longer than we thought because of the cracked roads caused by the earthquake.”

Our team will reach the #earthquake affected areas in the next hour or so. Hot meals kitchen will be set up within hours ! Due to many issues on the roads the drive from #Iraq has been slower than expected. https://t.co/V4CTJ4cnZU #Turkey #turkeyearthquake #KhalsaAid pic.twitter.com/896LfU16yc — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) February 7, 2023

“Once we get there we will set up our kitchen and provide hot meals plus blankets to everyone as of now,” the worker added.

In another video, Sozan said, “Right now we are in Turkey and travelling from one city to another for their (victims’) safety.”

‘Hearts go out to families who have lost lives’

CEO of Khalsa Aid Ravinder Singh, who is also expected to reach Turkey, said in a statement, “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this devastating earthquake.”

In a video call with Aid Coordinator Sozan, Singh took stock of the situation in Turkey.

What’s happening in Turkey?

As per the latest official data, the disaster claimed 6,957 lives in Turkey and 2,547 in Syria, bringing the death toll to 9,504. Experts fear that the number could yet double as rescue operation continues.

For two days and nights since the 7.8 magnitude quake, an impromptu army of rescuers have worked in freezing temperatures to find those still entombed among ruins in several cities on either side of the border.

The World Health Organization, or WHO, has warned that up to 23 million people could be affected by the massive earthquake and urged nations to rush help to the disaster zone.

