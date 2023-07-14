Khalistanis beat Indian man in Australia, threaten to ‘give more lessons like this’

An Indian origin man has been allegedly attacked by 4-5 Khalistani supporters in Australia when he was on his way to work on Friday morning. They even recorded the crime and threatened him before leaving.

The victim said that after leaving him bruised, the assailants told him: “This should be enough lesson for him for opposing the Khalistan issue, if not they are ready to give me more lessons like this.”

According to a report by Australia Today, the man, who is undergoing treatment in Westmead Hospital, was attacked in Sydney’s western suburb of Merrylands.

‘Everything happened within 5 minutes’

Sharing his ordeal, the Indian man said that he work as a driver and his vehicle was parked 50 metres from where he lives. “As soon as I sat in my driving seat these Khalistani supporters came out of nowhere. One of them opened the left side door of my vehicle and hit me with an iron road on my cheekbone under my left eye,” he said.

He further said that two of the Khalistani supporters were recording the video of the crime on their phones while 4-5 were hitting him from all sides.

“Everything happened within 5 minutes and they left…,” the man said.

Indian beaten by Khalistani supporters in Sydney

Seeing the Indian man attacked and left injured, someone from the neighbourhood called NSW Police who reached the spot along with paramedics and took the man to the hospital.

The man received serious injuries to his head, leg and arm and may have to undergo a corrective surgery on his arm, which has split open at the elbow area, Australia Today report said.

This is, however, not the first time when Khalistani supporters have terrorised Indians based out in Sydney for opposing their divisive ideology.

In January this year, at least five Indians were injured after several members of pro-Khalistan groups attacked them for carrying the tricolour in their hands in Australia’s Melbourne.