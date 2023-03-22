Khalistan supporters heckle Indian-origin journalist in Canada

New Delhi: Pro-Khalistan supporters heckled a Canada-based journalist of Indian origin on Monday in Surrey, British Columbia.

Sameer Kaushal tweeted a video, saying that he was threatened and physically manhandled by a pro-Khalistani mob while covering the Indian High Commissioner’s visit in Surrey.

“I was in #SurreyBC to cover the @HCI_Ottawa Indian High Commissioner’s visit, where a pro-Khalistani group treated the Canadian media like this. Ask your Punjabi-speaking friends or colleagues what derogatory and embarrassing words they are using here,” Kaushal wrote on his Twitter.

I was in #SurreyBC to cover the @HCI_Ottawa Indian High Commissioner’s visit, where a pro-Khalistani group treated the Canadian media like this. Ask your Punjabi speaking friends or colleagues what derogatory and embarrassing words they are using here. @cbcnewsbc @globalnews pic.twitter.com/DJgFZ0dLOB — Sameer Kaushal 🇨🇦❤🇮🇳 (@itssamonline) March 21, 2023

“They pushed and threatened me in a public place in the heart of the city of Surrey. Shockingly, the Surrey RCMP remained as mute spectators to this whole affair, in spite of the protest turning violent,” he said in another tweet.

In another tweet, he said, “Instead of stopping the culprits, the Surrey RCMP kept asking me to leave for my own safety as they were not able to provide a taxpayer the same,”.

The desecration of the Indian Flag this past Sunday has led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled across the world.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities on Wednesday removed all external security in front of the British High Commission and the High Commissioner’s residence here in New Delhi following the recent attack by Khalistani extremists on Indian High Commission in London.

The development came days after the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.

The Indian community held a large gathering on Tuesday in front of the Indian High Commission against the “disrespectful act” of Khalistan supporters and demanded the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and the British government to act against separatist Khalistani supporters who pulled down the Indian flag flying atop the Indian High Commission in London.