Washington: Washington-based Indian journalist Lalit Jha was physically attacked and verbally abused by pro-Khalistan supporters in Washington, DC while he was covering a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian Embassy on Saturday afternoon.

Jha on Sunday thanked US Secret Service for protecting him and helping him do his job. He said he was hit on his left ear with two sticks by pro-Khalistan supporters. He also shared a video of the Khalistani supporters on his Twitter handle.

“Thank you @SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from the hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault,” Jha tweeted on Sunday.

“At one point I felt so threatened that I called 911. I then spotted Secret Service officers and narrated the incident to them,” Jha told ANI, adding the protesters took charge of the situation.

However, the journalist decided to take no action against those who heckled him.”The pro-Khalistan protestors in support of Amrit Pal waved Khalistan flags and descended upon the embassy in the presence of the US Secret Service. They even openly threatened to vandalize the embassy and threatened the Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu,” Jha said.

The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans. They came in from different parts of the DC-Maryland- Virginia (DMV) area. The organisers used mics to make anti-India speeches both in English and Punjabi languages and targeted the Punjab Police for alleged human rights violations.

Multiple events of protests by supporters of Khalistan have been staged outside the Indian embassy and the San Francisco Consulate. Earlier this week the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also attacked on March 20.

Indian Embassy condemns assault

Soon after the video of Jha’s assault went viral on social media platforms, the Indian Embassy in Washington DC released a statement on its website, condemning the act of violence.

“We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from Press Trust of India being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering so-called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC,” the statement read.

We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from Press Trust of India being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering so called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC. We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically… https://t.co/Z3YikMu8OS pic.twitter.com/WP9eVcM08R — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

It added, ” We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly.”

Khalistan supporters threaten Indian ambassador to US

Khalistan supporters gathered at the Indian Consulate in Washington DC and threatened Taranjit Sandhu, the Indian ambassador to US and other embassy staff.

“We want to remind him (Sandhu) that it is unacceptable for you guys to kill innocent Sikh men and other minorities and then come here and say that you’re the biggest democracy. This hypocrisy comes to an end now,” said one of the supporters.

#WATCH | Washington DC: Earlier today Khalistanis protested and threatened Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Sandhu and the embassy staff. pic.twitter.com/ALL5E1Hjlg — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

People with Khalistani flags and placards with the message “Punjab under threat” were seen in the video that has been widely shared on Twitter.

With inputs from ANI.

