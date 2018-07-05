Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Custodial torture may have driven Kottayam couple towards suicide; Congress, BJP trade allegations

World Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 12:16:22 IST

Kottayam (Kerala): A couple committed 'suicide' in their house near Changanassery in the district on Wednesday after the husband, who worked in a jewellery shop, was allegedly tortured by police in connection with a gold theft case, police said.

The deaths triggered an agitation by workers of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the area and the sub-inspector who was accused of custodial torture had been tranferred, they said. Sunil Kumar, 31, and Reshma, 27, had taken poison and died, the police said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The couple's relatives alleged the two took the extreme step after Kumar was accused of gold theft and tortured during interrogation, the police added. Kumar was summoned for interrogation based on a complaint from his employer, who is also a CPM councillor, about the theft, they said.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front gave a call for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in protest against the incident. The Kottayam District police chief has transferred the Sub-Inspector following the protests, police said.

The incident comes months after a youth, SR Sreejith, died after allegedly being tortured in police custody on 9 April, over which the opposition had attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, holding charge of the Home portfolio.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 12:16 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores