Kerala floods: Imran Khan says Pakistan ready for 'any humanitarian assistance' needed for relief operations

Islamabad: Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said Pakistan stands ready to provide any humanitarian assistance to flood-ravaged Kerala as he sent best wishes to those affected by the devastating deluge.

Incessant rains have claimed over 230 lives in Kerala since 8 August. At least 10.10 lakh people are still lodged in camps.

Khan, who took the oath as Pakistan's prime minister last week, took to Twitter to express his support to the people of Kerala.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India. We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed," Khan said in a tweet.

A number of countries have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala.

While the United Arab Emirates has offered $100 million (around Rs 700 crore), Qatar has pledged around Rs 35 crore and Maldives has announced a donation of $50,000 (Rs 35 lakh).