Kenya ramps up efforts to contain HIV infections among youth

Nairobi: Kenya has stepped up efforts to contain the increasing number of HIV infections particularly among youth.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who received Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) Executive Director Winnie Byanyima in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, said the government has stepped up efforts with the help of local administrators, lawmakers and other interest groups to fight with the prevailing menace.

According to the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council’s report of 2022, at least 52 percent of the 29,380 new infections were among adolescents and young adults aged 15-29.

Kenyan adult population has been hitting hard with the deadly disease of “triple threats” such as HIV infections, adolescent pregnancies, and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) among adolescents and young.

According to the reports, a majority of these cases are girls and young women. Kenyan authorities have taken various measures to contain new HIV infections among adolescents and young adults, a senior official said.

Monica Njoroge a NSDCC director had said in December last year that the socio-economic impact of the disease on young people would be disastrous for the country’s future unless drastic steps are taken to address the challenge.

Njoroge had revealed that infection among the youth remain shockingly high despite Kenya’s effort to reduce HIV prevalence levels from 14 per cent in 1984 to the current 4.5 per cent.

Concerned over the number of cases, ministers and representatives from twelve African countries in February this year met and discussed plans to end AIDS in children by 2030.

