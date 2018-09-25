Kavanaugh tells U.S. senators he will not withdraw nomination

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday he will not withdraw his nominations because of "false and uncorroborated" sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out," he wrote. "The last-minute character assassination will not succeed."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

