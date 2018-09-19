Kavanaugh accuser wants FBI investigation before she will testify -lawyer

By Lawrence Hurley and Eric Beech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A woman who has accused President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault decades ago wants her allegations to be investigated by the FBI before she appears at a U.S. Senate hearing, one of her lawyers said on Tuesday.

Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor in California, has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in 1982 when they were both high school students, allegations Kavanaugh has called "completely false."

The Senate Judiciary Committee, which is overseeing the nomination, had called a hearing for Monday to look into the allegations.

"Nothing of substance and nothing legitimate can happen by Monday," Lisa Banks, an attorney for Ford, told CNN.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Eric Beech; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan, Roberta Rampton, Steve Holland, Andrew Chung, Amanda Becker and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Will Dunham and Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.